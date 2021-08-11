A brief cooldown Friday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - Temperatures Wednesday will be a warm one with highs in the low to mid 90s. Some smoke is possible for our Scottsbluff regions Wednesday due to the wildfires in the West and Canada.

High temperatures for the region Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

During the next couple days, the pattern will be changing slightly with a cold front coming through the region. Temperatures will be dropping into the low to mid 80s Friday. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible for the North Platte part of the region.

Pattern Changing into Friday (Andre Brooks)

Temperatures will be on the rebound this weekend into the early part of next week with highs in the low to mid 90s with plentiful sunshine.

3 Day Outlook Scottsbluff (Andre Brooks)

7 day outlook North Platte (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.