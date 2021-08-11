Community baby shower takes place at Cody Park

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Local families gathered at Cody Park Tuesday evening for a community baby shower.

The event focused on parents of infants and toddlers. Around 16 agencies and organizations participated to help connect families to area resources.

“We are a statewide organization and so the agencies in those communities are the experts on the resources they have and they agencies that they have,” said Gloria Kennedy, United Healthcare Outreach Specialist.

This is the third time Families 1st Partnership and United Healthcare have partnered for the event.

“Anytime we can get that information out to them and help them connect to the various agencies is always a win for those families and those agencies because we really consider them the experts in their field,” said Caroline Sabin, Families 1st Partnership Executive Director. “Whether it’s the Women’s Resource Center or EDN (Early Development Network), all of them have their area that they are expert in and so we lean on them for information and their service to the client.”

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.