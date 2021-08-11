Lindsey’s Limelight: North Platte Tri-Athlete

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Caleb Kinkaid will be a Junior this year at North Platte High School. He competes in three sports for the Bulldogs; football, basketball and track. He got involved with football at a young age as he began playing flag football in the Fourth grade. Later on he developed his love for basketball in Sixth grade when he started playing for the local travel ball team, Pride. A year later, Kinkaid began running track and realized he loved that as well. Kinkaid enjoys the thrill and adrenaline rush that comes with competing, this is what continues to keep him so involved with North Platte athletics.

On the football field you can see Kinkaid playing strong side end for the Bulldogs. On the basketball court he plays center and nickel, a position he describes as like a center but plays more on the outside. When it comes to track Kinkaid competes in the triple jump, long jump and one hundred and two hundred meter sprints.

When asked to chose a favorite Kinkaid says he has to choose football. He explained the adrenline rush he feels playing under the lights and hearing the crowd up in the stands.

“I like playing on Friday Nights and stuff. It’s like really corny but its like such a cool feeling and its so much fun having everyone next to you and all your brothers and everyone will have your back and I just love it so much. It’s a lot of fun too,”says Kinkaid.

As you can imagine, balancing school on top of athletics is challenging and Kinkaid knows this all too well. He says when it comes to time management you simply just have to get it done when you can. Kinkaid says for him it really comes down to having a good relationship with teachers and planning ahead.

“I just try the first couple days of school to get along with the teachers, and kinda get a relationship with them. Then, before we leave for games, I’ll figure out when we’re leaving and all that stuff and I get my homework before and I also figure out what we’re gonna do on the days we’re gone,” explains Kinkaid.

Caleb says his favorite part about being an athlete is getting to experience the big moments with his teammates. They put in the work together day in and day out at practice so Caleb says getting to share those “big wins” with them is something special.

“When you win how good of a feeling it is to win and have all your teammates right next to you and know you guys put in the work and to see your results and success actually happen that’s the best part,” says Kinkaid.

Caleb’s coaches have identified him as that player who is always pushing his teammates to get better and go that extra mile. Coach Jimmie Pack says that Caleb is always staying after practice putting in extra work to help himself continue to improve his technique.

“He’s back up there encouraging guys to get done if we’re in the weight room he’s one of the guys leading pushing guys, always looking for more stuff to do he’s kinda that quintessential last guy outta the gym he’s not just grabbing his bag and running out after the whistle goes off, he’s staying works on his shot work, on his ball handling, in track tries to improve his triple jump and long jump so he’s a pretty easy kid to coach ,” Pack says.

According to coach Pack, he is most excited to see Caleb continue to grow in his sports after seeing all the work that he continuously puts in.

“Seeing his continued growth you know last year in football he really was very impressive as a sophomore you don’t see that very often on the defensive end to see a kid standout that much. But seeing him, continue to prove he helped us a lot in Varsity Basketball. And then in track he decided to take on the triple jump because that’s where we had a Varsity spot and he worked really hard at it to improve and he did and I’m just excited to see that hard work continue to pay off,” explains Pack.

Best of luck to Caleb in all of his sports throughout the rest of his playing career.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.