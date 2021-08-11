LIVE at 1:30PM: NSP releasing new details in Juniata standoff that left trooper injured and suspect dead

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol will release additional details regarding the active shooter situation in Juniata early Wednesday morning that left a trooper wounded and the suspect dead.

According to NSP, a Juniata woman called 911 Tuesday around 10:15 p.m. and said a man was firing a weapon outside her home and she was unable to leave. As a result, NSP Troopers and Adams County Deputies responded to the scene and Adams County Emergency Management issued a shelter in place order for nearby residents.

Law enforcement officials quickly established a perimeter around the residence. Approximately 30 minutes after the initial 911 call, the woman was able to escape. Next, troopers observed many additional gunshots coming from the residence. Multiple law enforcement vehicles were struck by gunfire coming from the subject. The NSP SWAT Team was activated. Negotiators made contact with the subject and continued attempts to negotiate throughout the standoff.

At approximately 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, the subject continued to fire at law enforcement and struck a trooper in the arm with a single gunshot. Paramedics were already on scene and were able to quickly provide aid to the trooper, who was then transported to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings with non-life-threatening injuries.

The subject continued firing at law enforcement personnel. At approximately 2:35 a.m., law enforcement officials deployed tear gas into the residence. The subject exited the residence holding a firearm. A member of the NSP SWAT Team then discharged his weapon, striking the subject. The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The injured trooper has since been treated and released from the hospital.

