Advertisement

Trooper shot, suspect killed in Juniata standoff

A NSP SWAT team member shot and killed a man after an overnight standoff in Juniata.
A NSP SWAT team member shot and killed a man after an overnight standoff in Juniata.(KSNB)
By Spencer Schubert
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - The state patrol says a SWAT team member shot and killed a suspect early Wednesday morning after a shoot-out in Juniata.

The man was killed after a four-hour standoff that started late Tuesday night.

The state patrol said the Adams County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday from a woman who reported a man firing his gun outside a residence in the 500 block of North Brass in Juniata. State troopers and sheriff’s deputies responded and set a perimeter around the residence while the Adams County Emergency Manager issued a shelter in place order for nearby residents.

The man continued firing from the residence and numerous law enforcement vehicles were struck by the gunfire coming from the subject. A state patrol SWAT team and a negotiator were called to the scene.

At about 1:35 a.m. one of the gunshots struck and wounded a state trooper in the arm. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect continued to fire at law enforcement. At about 2:35 Wednesday morning, the SWAT team threw a tear gas bomb into the house. The suspect fled the house holding a firearm and was shot and killed by a SWAT team member.

The wounded state trooper was treated and released from Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings. A special investigations team from the State Patrol, the Hastings Police Department and the South Central Law Enforcement Service team are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska senators split on infrastructure vote
A sign on the Family Dollar in Lincoln Sunday morning said "We All Quit! Sorry for the...
Lincoln Family Dollar back open after “We all quit” sign posted on door Sunday
A parent wearing a mask in the August 9 school board meeting.
Parents voice concerns about mask mandate in schools
Huskers announce volleyball TV schedule
Krista Nichols, a 23-year-old woman who was 8 months pregnant, died in a three-car crash....
Pregnant woman killed by suspected drunken driver in road rage incident

Latest News

Families 1st Partnership and United Healthcare gathered for a community baby shower event at...
Community baby shower takes place at Cody Park
NBC Nebraska News 2 Weather Team: John Walsh, Justin Fanfarilli, Andre Brooks
Wednesday Forecast: More sunshine, hot weather into Wednesday
North Platte Public Schools hosted a back to school event at the North Platte High School’s...
NPPS back to school bash
The beautification of the Canteen District reaches its final stage.
Canteen District beautification reaches final stage with tree planting