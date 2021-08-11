Nebraska-Auburn men’s basketball tickets go on sale tonight

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Tickets for the Nebraska men’s basketball team’s game against Auburn in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta will go on sale tonight (Aug. 11) at 6 p.m. (central).

Tickets can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com, as tickets for the Dec. 11 matchup will not be sold through the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.

The Huskers are in the first of two sessions that day at the State Farm Center, as they will take on Auburn. Clemson will take on Drake in the other game of the first session, which begins at 10:30 a.m. (central). Session 2, which will require a separate admission, features LSU taking on Georgia Tech and Western Kentucky facing Ole Miss with that session beginning at 5:30 p.m. (central). All four games will be televised on ESPN networks.

