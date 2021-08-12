10 Huskers named to Senior Bowl watch list

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska football program is well represented on the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist, as 10 Huskers were recognized on Thursday morning. Nebraska is one of six programs nationally with at least 10 members on the preseason watch list.

The preseason list features Huskers on both sides of the ball with six Blackshirts, including Damion Daniels (DL), Marquel Dismuke (S), JoJo Domann (LB), Ben Stille (DL), Cam Taylor-Britt (CB) and Deontai Williams (S). The Husker offensive players recognized include Austin Allen (TE), Adrian Martinez (QB), Samori Toure (WR) and Travis Vokolek (TE).

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game, as it annually serves as the first step of the NFL Draft process. The Reese’s Senior Bowl had 106 total players drafted and 36 selected in the first three rounds this year’s NFL Draft.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl game will be held February 5, 2022, and broadcast on the NFL Network. Practices will be live on ESPN and NFL Network hosts a daily recap show each evening in primetime.

The Huskers are in the midst of fall camp with the 2021 opener set for Saturday, Aug. 28, at Illinois. Kickoff is at Noon on FOX.

