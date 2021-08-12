American Red Cross suffering blood donation shortage

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The American Red Cross is experiencing a shortage of blood nationwide. The need comes from the increasing number of elective surgeries, transplants and people delaying their health needs due to the pandemic. Representatives of the American Red Cross have been pleading for more people to donate.

“I have worked with the American Red Cross for nine years, and I have never seen our supply this low,” said Amanda (Koubek) Wehnes American Red Cross Account Manager. “People are just not coming in. Our numbers of no-shows is increasing.”

According to the American Red Cross, in the United States, out of 100 people, only three people are blood donors.

“A while ago, my dad got into a bad accident and had to get life-flighted to Omaha,” said Dodson McGahan organizer of Bethel Church Blood Drive. “Without people donating blood, I wouldn’t be here today. Because of that, it has always been big for my family to donate blood and try to help as much as we can.”

There are many upcoming blood drives in the surrounding area this upcoming week.

Thursday, August 12 – Bethel Church, 2700 W. Philip Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, August 13– Gothenburg Health, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, August 14 & Sunday, August 15 – Red Cross, 1111 S. Cottonwood, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, August 16 – Cozad Hospital, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, August 16 – Brady Community Building, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: August 16-19 – Red Cross, 1111 S. Cottonwood, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, August 17 – Hayes Center Ag Hall, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, August 17 – Dawson County Annex in Lexington, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, August 18 – Curtis Community Building, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS, visit www.redcrossblood.org or use the Blood Donor app.

