Cooldown Friday with scattered thunderstorms

By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) -The heat will be calming down some over he next 24 to 48 hours, but we will see some scattered thunderstorms Friday into Saturday, which we really need.

Changing weather pattern for the region
Changing weather pattern for the region(Andre Brooks)

The reasoning behind the brief cooldown is because a cold front, along with a low pressure system, that will be drapping across the region overtime. That will allow the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s across the region Friday into Saturday. But for Thursday, we will see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Highs for Thursday across the region
Highs for Thursday across the region(Andre Brooks)
Highs for Friday acoss the region
Highs for Friday acoss the region(Andre Brooks)

Throughout the rest of the weekend, and early next week, a rebound of temperatures will occur wih temperatures in the early to upper 90s. Into the middle part of next week, we will see another cold front push through with another cooldown.

7 day North Platte
7 day North Platte(Andre Brooks)
7 day outlook Scottsbluff
7 day outlook Scottsbluff(Andre Brooks)

