Easing back on the heat....

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- If your looking for a little relief from the heat....relief is on it’s way as a cold front drifts into Northern Nebraska around daybreak and settles south through the evening.

Cold front pushes into Southwest Nebraska during the afternoon... A few evening t'storms are possible.. (KNOP)

Southwest Nebraska will remain a little warm with highs in the lower 90s but thats better then its been the last couple of days. The Sandhills and Panhandle will be enjoying more seasonal weather with temperatures ranging in the low to upper 80s. The front will stall out near the Panhandle and Southwest Thursday evening. Those are the areas that could see a few isolated to scattered thunderstorms.

Only Southwest Nebraska will see highs in the 90s... (KNOP)

Friday into Friday evening more thunderstorms will fire in proximity to the front as it remains stalled or even drifts farther north. The threat for storms translates more toward the central and eastern Sandhills heading into Saturday. Temperatures will continue into the 80s through the weekend before an upper level high pressure ridge drifts east of the Rockies, bringing the 90s back into the region. It will be hot until midweek when another front cools down our temperatures but threatens more widespread coverage of much needed rainfall through the region on Wednesday.

Evening chances mainly south Thursday. Better storm chances Friday for the southwest and Panhandle. (KNOP)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.