Advertisement

Huskers quarterback room battle for backup position

By Eddie Messel
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The battle continues for who will back up veteran Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez. The room consists of six quarterbacks, but freshmen Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg are emerging as the two battling for the backup spot.

Somthers is a freshman from Alabama who looks to be emerging as the front runner in camp.

“Right now, I’m working for that spot. I’m trying to beat out Adrian. I want to push him to be the best he can be,” Smothers said.

Haarberg and sophomore Matt Masker, both out of Kearney Catholic, have also showed promise. Coaches love the athleticism that Haarberg brings to the position.

“We all come in and compete every day no matter what the depth chart says. We give it our best every day,” Haarberg said.

Despite the tight battle the Huskers quarterback room has a special bond and continue to push and root for each other no matter the outcome.

“I think what’s special about our quarterback room is we’re best friends off the field but on the field we’re competitors. Its not a toxic competitiveness where there’s jealousy and tear each other down,” Masker said.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Divine
23-year old dead, 20-year old facing first degree murder
Brooks Hacker
Man shot and killed by NSP SWAT team identified
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Omaha South football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Families 1st Partnership and United Healthcare gathered for a community baby shower event at...
Community baby shower takes place at Cody Park
A NSP SWAT team member shot and killed a man after an overnight standoff in Juniata.
Trooper shot, suspect killed in Juniata standoff

Latest News

10 Huskers named to Senior Bowl watch list
Markese Stepp in fall camp
Markese Stepp ready to make an impact as a Husker
Inside Memorial Stadium
Running back battle continues for Husker football ahead of season opener
The Bulldogs look to build on last year's success.
Pigskin Preview: North Platte Bulldogs