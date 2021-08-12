Huskers quarterback room battle for backup position

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The battle continues for who will back up veteran Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez. The room consists of six quarterbacks, but freshmen Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg are emerging as the two battling for the backup spot.

Somthers is a freshman from Alabama who looks to be emerging as the front runner in camp.

“Right now, I’m working for that spot. I’m trying to beat out Adrian. I want to push him to be the best he can be,” Smothers said.

Haarberg and sophomore Matt Masker, both out of Kearney Catholic, have also showed promise. Coaches love the athleticism that Haarberg brings to the position.

“We all come in and compete every day no matter what the depth chart says. We give it our best every day,” Haarberg said.

Despite the tight battle the Huskers quarterback room has a special bond and continue to push and root for each other no matter the outcome.

“I think what’s special about our quarterback room is we’re best friends off the field but on the field we’re competitors. Its not a toxic competitiveness where there’s jealousy and tear each other down,” Masker said.

