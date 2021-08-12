Man nearly beaten to death in North Platte, arrest made

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A man is in jail after North Platte Police said he beat a man so badly that he’s fighting for his life.

According to police, 20-year-old Logan Divine hit, kicked and struck the victim with a baseball bat several times at two locations in North Platte.

Police said Divine brought the unconscious victim back to the 200 block of South Cottonwood where bystanders intervened and performed CPR. The North Platte Fire Department arrived alongside law enforcement and began treating the victim.

The victim was transported to Great Plains Health by ambulance. The victim was then flown to Denver with life threatening injuries.

Divine was arrested for 1st Degree Assault and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.