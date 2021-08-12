Advertisement

Markese Stepp ready to make an impact as a Husker

Markese Stepp in fall camp
Markese Stepp in fall camp(KOLN)
By Eddie Messel
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Markese Stepp made a big splash when he decided to transfer to Nebraska from USC, where he played from 2018-2020.

An offseason injury in the Spring had Stepp entering Fall camp on a pitch count according to head coach Scott Frost. As camp rolls on, Stepp says he feels good and the injury has not stopped him from competing to be the top guy in the Huskers backfield this season.

“Time after time in practice, everyone is creating yards in practice. Making people miss. At this point, its time to put it out there and let everyone else see it,” Stepp said.

Assistant coach and running backs/recruiting coordinator Ryan Held had high praise for Stepp as well early on in camp. “He runs hard. I’m very impressed with Markese,” Held said.

Stepp was clear in Wednesdays press conference on why he transferred out of USC to come to Nebraska. The focus on running the ball here at Nebraska was something that was not the case at Southern Cal.

“The play is very different. Here it is like gritty hand in the dirt, smash mouth football,” Stepp said. “At SC it was more pretty, more flamboyant. At USC they were throwing it like 50 times game.”

According to Held the running back battle is down to four guys all competing to be the guy for the Huskers this year. Stepp has emerged as one of those four.

Ahead of the Huskers week zero game against Illinois, there is still no decision on who one and two will be in the opener.

