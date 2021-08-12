Advertisement

Pal’s Brewing Company to host Battle of the Non-Profits

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Rape and Domestic Abuse Program, Prairie Arts Center, Guardians of the Children, and Families First Partnership will battle it out this Saturday at Pal’s Brewing Company.

The non-profits will compete in volleyball, cornhole, and yard darts, and giant Jinga for the championship title.

The competition is in its first year and will help raise funds for Lincoln County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).

“Each one of our non-profits will have their own tables and tents set up with their information so that they can let our community know what exactly their program does and how they service victims in our community and just get to know them a little bit better,” saiid Kerry Moore, Lincoln County CASA Executive Director.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $20 per person, which includes a raffle ticket and a drink ticket. Children 12 and under are free. There will also be children’s activities available.

