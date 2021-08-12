Advertisement

Parents get heated after school board passes mask requirement in Tennessee

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (CNN) - Tensions boiled over into a parking lot Tuesday night after a school board passed a temporary mask requirement for elementary schools.

The mandate put forth by the Williamson County Board of Education goes into effect Thursday and ends Sept. 21.

Inside the school board’s special session, parents on both sides of the issue shared strong opinions. Outside, crowds heckled masked people as they left the building.

“We know who you are,” one man said. “You can leave freely, but we will find you.”

A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was seen imploring the crowd to be peaceful.

This comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among children rise due to the delta variant and the refusal by many people to get vaccinated.

