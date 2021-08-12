Pigskin Preview: North Platte Bulldogs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Fresh off a season where North Platte won their first playoff game in nearly twenty years, the Bulldogs hit Bauer Field hungry for more success. After embracing the chaos of last season to tally an impressive 6-3 regular season record, a return to normalcy should bode well for the team.

“I think that was a big thing last year, our guys being able to focus and the toughness of our kids and our parents saying ‘hey we’re able to do this.’ None of our guys or parents tried to make any excuses, here’s what it is, make the best of it,” said Head Coach Todd Rice.

The Bulldogs certainly did make the best of a season where many programs were left unable to adjust to the challenges presented by the coronavirus. A test of the team’s resiliency resulted in memories that will last a lifetime.

“It was the first playoff win since Danny Woodhead was here, so it’s just an incredible experience to get to be a part of that,” said NPHS star athlete Vince Genatone.

While the team enjoyed last season’s triumphs, a new journey begins on their home turf August 27th. Friday Night Lights return to Bauer Field when the Bulldogs host last year’s Class B State Finalists.

“It’s always really important what you do in week one, we play one of the top teams in the State in Aurora. We just want to represent our school and our community as well as we possibly can,” added Coach Rice.

Representing the community is a message that the Bulldog’s Head Coach has stressed in his return to North Platte. As the team looks to improve on last year’s stellar performance, the support from local fans won’t go unnoticed.

“We take a lot of pride in being in the 308 and Western Nebraska. We understand the work ethic and pride of this community, I hope that we’re a reflection of that on Friday Nights,” concluded Coach Rice.

