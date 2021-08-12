Pigskin Preview: St. Pat’s Irish

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Head Football Coach Kevin Dodson and the team are gearing up for what they hope will be a very successful season for the Irish. Coach Dodson believes that with the work that the team put in over the summer they are in a position to reap the benefits of that labor this football season.

“Look at what we accomplished through the summer. Thought we had a really good attendance in the weight room and at conditioning sessions throughout the summer and we we’re happy with that we know the boys were working hard and are ready for football to begin,”says Coach Dodson.

Senior Running Back and Defensive End Connor Hasenauer is ready to step up as his role as an upperclassmen leader on this squad. Hasenauer believes that the biggest test for the team this year will be filling the holes left on the Offensive Line that were left by last year’s graduating Seniors. Hasenauer says it’ll be up to the younger players to really step up and help the team fill those holes.

“We’re gonna have a lot of younger guys that are gonna have to step up, ya know we have a pretty experienced backfield but the lines a little, a little young so I think that’s the biggest thing we’re looking forward to is seeing how those guys can take the pressure and handle it in games,” Hasenauer says.

Practice began for the team on Monday and the season opener is quickly approaching. To prepare the team is hard at work at practice and as Hasenauer says getting back to the basics.

“The biggest thing right now is fundamentals we’re trying to get everybody in shape get everybody good three point stances good splits on the Offensive Line we’re all just trying to get ready just kinda get the basics down that way we can put in some more complicated stuff before we get to the game,”explains Hasenauer.

Another one of the Senior leaders that will be stepping up this year is Justin Schroll a Tight End and Defensive End. While the team is focused on every game as it comes Schroll says the team as a whole has a collective goal in mind, that is make it to the playoffs.

“Win first round of playoffs we’ve gone six years without winning a playoff game so for me that’s my goal for the team,” Schroll says.

Both Hasenauer and Schroll say that the success of the team weighs heavily on how much the Senior leaders can step up and show positive towards the underclassmen not only on the field but off the field as well.

“Try to help them as much as we can cause if we don’t help them and be positive then we’ll fail in the long run if we don’t be positive and help them,” says Schroll.

“You know you don’t wanna be one of those Seniors that calls out the younger guys and kinda uses them to your advantage. You kinda wanna make sure everybody feels like they’re part of a team and I think that’s the greatest thing a Senior can do is make sure everybody feels like they’re part of a team,” Hasenauer explains.

The Irish open their season at home on Thursday the 26th against Doniphan-Trumbull.

