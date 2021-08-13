Advertisement

4 hurt when front of supermarket collapses in Nevada

By KVVU staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Four people were hurt after part of a supermarket fell in las vegas.

The awning on La Bonita Supermarkets collapsed on Friday.

Officials say 20 to 25 people were inside at the time.

Four suffered non life-threatening injuries. Others were trapped inside.

Eventually everyone was evacuated.

Clark County’s fire chief says the awning fell due to a structural problem.

Copyright 2021 KVVU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Divine
23-year old dead, 20-year old facing first degree murder
Brooks Hacker
Man shot and killed by NSP SWAT team identified
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Omaha South football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
The Bulldogs look to build on last year's success.
Pigskin Preview: North Platte Bulldogs
Changing weather pattern for the region
Cooldown Friday with scattered thunderstorms

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Becca Chessmore showing pictures of Geoffery.
Silent auction fundraiser being organized for North Platte murder victim’s family
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfires threaten towns in Montana, California
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person
FILE — In this July 30, 2021 file photo, Bradley Sharp, of Saratoga, N.Y., gets the Johnson &...
CDC: 1M in US got extra coronavirus shots before authorization