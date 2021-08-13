4H livestock show at Logan County Fair

STAPLETON, Neb. (KNOP) - The Logan County Fair 4H livestock show kicked off Friday at 9 a.m. in Stapleton.

Young handlers showcased animals ranging from cattle to goats to sheep as they tried to earn the top spot. The 4H-ers we talked to all have a special connection with their prized livestock.

“[My cow’s] name is Earl and his mother tried to have him two days early. She didn’t have him, so we had to take him out of his mom’s belly or stomach.”

Next Friday, August 20, will be the Logan County Rodeo Queen and Princess Coronation at the Stapleton Fairgrounds starting at 7:30 p.m.

