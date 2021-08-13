Advertisement

DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person

FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military base in Washington. A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base. Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, that the base was being placed on lockdown.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base.

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page on Friday that the base was being placed on lockdown. The notice said the person was spotted on the south side of the base and that anyone who encounters the person should run and hide.

The Facebook notice said the “description of the individual” being sought “is a black male with a medium build carrying a Gucci bag.”

* LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN | There is a potential armed individual on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, the last known...

Posted by Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on Friday, August 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Divine
23-year old dead, 20-year old facing first degree murder
Brooks Hacker
Man shot and killed by NSP SWAT team identified
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Omaha South football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
The Bulldogs look to build on last year's success.
Pigskin Preview: North Platte Bulldogs
Changing weather pattern for the region
Cooldown Friday with scattered thunderstorms

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Wednesday before an almost entirely unmasked audience of...
Florida school mask ban faces legal challenge
He told the FBI he was driven to kill his kids after being "enlightened" by QAnon and...
Conspiracy beliefs blamed for dad killing his 2 children
The surge has prompted new mask mandates and mitigation measures as hospitals in several states...
FEMA pays $1B to help cover virus funerals