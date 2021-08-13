It’s not politics, and he says he has “no dog in this fight,” he’s “just trying to save lives” at Great Plains Health

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Dr. Jim Smith is the Director of Medicine for the Emergency Department at Great Plains Health in North Platte. Thursday afternoon Dr. Smith called a meeting from the Emergency Department with the media in hopes of getting the work out about the ongoing pandemic, reminding people it is not over.

In fact, according to Dr. Smith, cases are rising with as many as a dozen COVID-19 positive patients, including a recent death, being seen locally.

Dr. Smith believes in the vaccine, and even though it is true he has treated patients with COVID-19 who have been vaccinated (breakthrough patients), there is good news. He says the symptoms and severity of illness are much less with the vaccine onboard. He knows things like washing hands, staying home when sick, social distancing, and wearing masks in close spaces are helping. He says he had zero influenza patients during the flu season.

And now, the region is seeing a significant uptake in cases. Dr. Smith says the people being admitted to the hospital are patients without the vaccine.

“I know there are a lot of political issues around not getting vaccinated, but my observation is that it does help prevent the severity of the illness. It does help with people and contracting the virus, and I would encourage you all to do so (be vaccinated).”

Dr. Smith says health care providers are tired.

“We’ve just spent eighteen months fighting this. We all kind of had this breather with people getting vaccinated - the numbers are dropping down, but now clearly they are going back up. So I would ask you to please, please reach out to frontline workers, particularly the front line workers and staff that are in the rooms day in and day out with these folks, and show them the support because the system is stressed.”

Dr. Smith says the system is stressed, and nationally people are leaving the vocation because they are tired, and tired of risking their lives. While Great Plains Health is “staffed fine,” according to Dr. Smith, he would really appreciate everyone reaching out to the staff at Great Plains Health and give them support if able.

“Wash your hands, wear a mask, get vaccinated, and we will do everything we can to take care of you here at the hospital.”

Dr. Smith says it may be due to the push to vaccinate the elder population early-on, with higher vaccination rates in an older population, but now with the majority of cases being seen as the Delta variant, these cases are being seen more frequently in the younger population. The Delta Plus variant according to Dr. Smith is “stickier” and more contagious, but those being vaccinated with current vaccines are better protected in his opinion than those who are not. Dr. Smith says hospitals are filling up again. Great Plains Health is taking patients from as far as other states to help due to lack of beds, (one of the initials problem many were hoping to avoid).

He says to keep hospitals open there are protocols being put in place to help treat people at home as much as possible to deliver important health care without tying up inpatient resources at the hospitals.

“It’s time we take this seriously again. I think this fall is going to be a ride again. Beds are going to be tight. People are going to die. Washing hands, general hygiene, in my opinion, masking does work. Clearly, the vaccine seems to be preventing the vast majority of infections and the breakthroughs that we do have seem to be less severe in what I am seeing clinically. This community has great heart, and we will stick together and we will get through this, and if we all don’t worry about ourselves, but worry about each other. I’m not telling you what to do. I’m just telling you to think about it, and take it to heart. It’s your own choice. We just don’t want you to give it to other people and overtax the system.”

Dr. Smith says Great Plains Health is getting involved in a Phase Two study now, with approval for an inhaled medication for COVID-19 that may be given as an outpatient treatment.

Dr. Smith says he gets up every day, and he loves his job taking care of people. He says he likes a challenge, but he would be okay if COVID-19 would not challenge the hospital anymore. He says it is hard watching his staff and co-workers - from nursing staff, diagnostic and imaging, to administration - working through the pandemic.

“I’ve been through Hepatits C, HIV, West Nile, MERS, all these things I’ve lived though, this is clearly the most challenging we’ve had, but we will get through this.

