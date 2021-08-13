Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ champ Matt Amodio’s analytic style is a winner

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amid the ruckus over the new host of “Jeopardy!”, contestant Matt Amodio has methodically scooped up resounding victories and a place in the quiz show’s hall of fame.

The Yale University doctoral candidate in computer science had landed high on the list of all-time top “Jeopardy!” winners with more than $500,000 in prize money.

Amodio won a number of games so decisively that they were runaways.

He says his varied knowledge comes largely from being an avid reader.

He takes an analytic approach to the quiz show, always replying “What is ....?” to all questions and making big bets only if they won’t affect his playing another day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Divine
23-year old dead, 20-year old facing first degree murder
Brooks Hacker
Man shot and killed by NSP SWAT team identified
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Omaha South football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
The Bulldogs look to build on last year's success.
Pigskin Preview: North Platte Bulldogs
Changing weather pattern for the region
Cooldown Friday with scattered thunderstorms

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Jeff Nunes says they delayed their wedding during the pandemic. Then, after years of trying,...
Hospital staff throws wedding for couple right before their baby was born
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in vehicle
"You cannot just say 'I have the right to do XYZ,' when you affect other people, that is when...
Arnold Shwarzenegger on COVID: Screw your freedom
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
Biden made ‘Obamacare’ cheaper, now sign-up deadline is here