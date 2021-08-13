Mom of murder victim speaks out

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was supposed to be a happy weekend. Becca Chessmore of south of North Platte is helping with her daughter’s wedding, set for Saturday. And now, she is also planning a funeral.

Chessmore’s son went missing earlier in the week. Law enforcement found him unconscious and beaten on Wednesday. On Thursday morning in a Denver hospital, Chessmore had to say goodbye to her son, 23-year old Geoffery Allen when life support was removed. Chessmore said doctors told her he was brain dead from being beaten with a baseball bat.

A 20-year old North Platte man, Logan Divine is behind bars as the suspect accused of murdering Allen. Chessmore says there is a history between her son and Divine, saying Divine videoed Allen as he was beaten in an earlier incident.

“There’s been a lot of hate going on, and my son did not ask for this. He’s had some troubles, that’s true, but no one ever deserves to be beaten to death. He has a child and one on the way and they will never know him. He was 23. He didn’t deserve this.”

A gofundme page is set up if to help the family with medical and funeral expenses. Here is the link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-geoff-with-medical-expenses-and-recovery?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR2LgSodErD0gc7oO4rtTA9KtG_8dRrqLQe85BYrLH5LwRyVHT-PuWGi0Rk

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.