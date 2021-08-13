Mom of murder victim speaks out
23-year old Geoffery Allen died Thursday morning after being beaten with a baseball bat
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was supposed to be a happy weekend. Becca Chessmore of south of North Platte is helping with her daughter’s wedding, set for Saturday. And now, she is also planning a funeral.
Chessmore’s son went missing earlier in the week. Law enforcement found him unconscious and beaten on Wednesday. On Thursday morning in a Denver hospital, Chessmore had to say goodbye to her son, 23-year old Geoffery Allen when life support was removed. Chessmore said doctors told her he was brain dead from being beaten with a baseball bat.
A 20-year old North Platte man, Logan Divine is behind bars as the suspect accused of murdering Allen. Chessmore says there is a history between her son and Divine, saying Divine videoed Allen as he was beaten in an earlier incident.
A gofundme page is set up if to help the family with medical and funeral expenses. Here is the link:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-geoff-with-medical-expenses-and-recovery?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR2LgSodErD0gc7oO4rtTA9KtG_8dRrqLQe85BYrLH5LwRyVHT-PuWGi0Rk
Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.