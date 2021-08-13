Advertisement

North Platte students get ready for classes with “Pizza with the Principal”

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - School is just days away for North Platte Public Schools and students at Cody Elementary are learning how they can make a difference during the upcoming school year.

It’s called, “Pizza with the Principal,” something that is specifically designed for fifth grade students. It’s an idea Dr. Tami Eshleman came up with three years ago.

“When they leave Cody Elementary we want to make sure that they take all of the opportunities that they have to Madison, Adams and the high school,” Dr. Eshleman said. “So when they all come together at Madison they have the confidence to move on.”

Students will also document and take pictures for the school’s newsletter as part of the Panther Intern program.

