Rain opportunities close out the week..

By John Walsh
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- East and southeasterly winds riding toward the higher terrain of Western Nebraska and Wyoming may focus enough lift to pop a few scattered thunderstorms, with the better chances for rain residing mainly west of Hwy 83. Late Thursday afternoon thunderstorms will track from the high country into the Panhandle where there will be an axis of instability in which storms could become strong to severe for a brief period. Conditions will support large hail and strong winds. High temperatures will level out in the mid 80s .

Best rain chances southwest toward the Planhandle..
As the weekend approaches warmer air will nudge toward the east pushing the thunderstorms threat over mainly southwest areas and the Central and Eastern Sandhills. Scattered thundertorms could impact the North Platte area Saturday morning through the early afternoon. Temperatures will build into the low to mid 90s in the Panhandle with upper 80s in the Sandhills. The heat will build back into region Sunday and Monday with 90s more widespread. Cooler temperatures and a thunderstorm threat will develop midweek.

