Advertisement

Scattered thunderstorms impacting the area Friday, isolated severe storms to the southwest

By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)-The area today will experience some scattered thunderstorms, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some areas could experience some severe weather in he southwest parts of the region. The Storm Prediction Center has Scottsbluff to Kimball under a marginal to slight chance of severe weather.

This means isolated hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Severe Weather Outlook for Friday
Severe Weather Outlook for Friday(Andre Brooks)

This severe weather and cooloer temperatures are caused by a cold front attached to an area of low pressure. This will give us a brief cooldown Friday into early Saturday for most regions.

Pattern entering the area
Pattern entering the area(Andre Brooks)

For the remainder of the weekend into early next week, temperatures will be on the rebound wih highs in the low to upper 90s. Then by the middle of next week, the area will see a cooldown, along with a new cold front and area of low pressure. With that, it will being some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

7 day outlook North Platte
7 day outlook North Platte(Andre Brooks)
7 day outlook Scottsbluff
7 day outlook Scottsbluff(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Divine
23-year old dead, 20-year old facing first degree murder
Brooks Hacker
Man shot and killed by NSP SWAT team identified
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Omaha South football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
The Bulldogs look to build on last year's success.
Pigskin Preview: North Platte Bulldogs
Changing weather pattern for the region
Cooldown Friday with scattered thunderstorms

Latest News

Seasonal temps... Small chance of late day t'storms..
Rain opportunities close out the week..
Mainly for the Southwest and Panhandle..
KNOP WEATHERCATE 6 PM
Changing weather pattern for the region
Cooldown Friday with scattered thunderstorms
But cooler days are coming...
Easing back on the heat....