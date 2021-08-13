Scattered thunderstorms impacting the area Friday, isolated severe storms to the southwest

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)-The area today will experience some scattered thunderstorms, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some areas could experience some severe weather in he southwest parts of the region. The Storm Prediction Center has Scottsbluff to Kimball under a marginal to slight chance of severe weather.

This means isolated hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Severe Weather Outlook for Friday (Andre Brooks)

This severe weather and cooloer temperatures are caused by a cold front attached to an area of low pressure. This will give us a brief cooldown Friday into early Saturday for most regions.

Pattern entering the area (Andre Brooks)

For the remainder of the weekend into early next week, temperatures will be on the rebound wih highs in the low to upper 90s. Then by the middle of next week, the area will see a cooldown, along with a new cold front and area of low pressure. With that, it will being some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

7 day outlook North Platte (Andre Brooks)

7 day outlook Scottsbluff (Andre Brooks)

