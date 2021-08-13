Silent auction fundraiser being organized for North Platte murder victim’s family

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - 23-year old Geoffery Allen died just before 11 a.m. on Thursday after his mom had a chance to say goodbye. The young man was removed from life support after doctors declared him brain dead.

Allen died after being found unconscious, not breathing and stripped from all his possessions in North Platte on Wednesday. He was taken by life flight to Denver, but did not wake up. Now, people are coming forward in the community to help his family.

Scott Schroeder of North Platte began planning a silent auction fund raiser Friday morning. Schroeder says he is working with Zach Hiebner of North Platte’s Good Life on the Bricks and they are planning the silent auction for Friday, August 20 at Good Life on the Bricks. Hiebner is also donating a portion of all dinner sales on Friday to Allen’s family.

Schroeder is hoping businesses in town, as well as private citizens will come forward to donate in any way, including offering items for the silent auction.

Also, a bank account is set up at Adams Bank and Trust in North Platte. The bank is asking people to put “Geoffery Allen” in the memo of any donations. The account is being held in the names of Rebecca and Andrew Chessmore.

