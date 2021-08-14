Advertisement

Arrest made after man found fatally beaten in North Platte

(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Police in west-central Nebraska say they have arrested a man suspected in the baseball bat beating death of another man in North Platte.

The North Platte Telegraph reports that the attack happened Wednesday, when police were called to a North Platte apartment and found 23-year-old Geoffrey Allen severely beaten. Allen was taken to a local hospital, then flown to a hospital in Denver, where he died Thursday.

The same day, police arrested 20-year-old Logan Divine, of North Platte. Divine was charged with first-degree murder and use of deadly weapon and faces up to life in prison without parole if convicted.

