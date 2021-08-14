Isolated strong storms Saturday night into Sunday in eastern regions
Published: Aug. 14, 2021
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - The area, mainly to the east, will have an isolated chance of severe weather Saturday evening into Sunday. This is due to a series of weak low pressure areas going over the area.
The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the region under a marginal to slight chance for severe weather Saturday into Sunday. Damaging winds, isolated hail, and heavy rainfall are all possible.
Going into the beginning part of the work week, we will see a rebound of temperatures region wide with highs in the low to upper 90s. But, by late next week, the area will be seeing a significant cooldown with some scattered thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
