Isolated strong storms Saturday night into Sunday in eastern regions

By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - The area, mainly to the east, will have an isolated chance of severe weather Saturday evening into Sunday. This is due to a series of weak low pressure areas going over the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the region under a marginal to slight chance for severe weather Saturday into Sunday. Damaging winds, isolated hail, and heavy rainfall are all possible.

Storm Prediction Center has the area highlighted under a marginal to slight chance of severe...
Storm Prediction Center has the area highlighted under a marginal to slight chance of severe weather (Saturday)(Andre Brooks)
Storm Prediction Center has portions of the area under a marginal risk for severe weather(Sunday)
Storm Prediction Center has portions of the area under a marginal risk for severe weather(Sunday)(Andre Brooks)

Going into the beginning part of the work week, we will see a rebound of temperatures region wide with highs in the low to upper 90s. But, by late next week, the area will be seeing a significant cooldown with some scattered thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

7 day outlook North Platte
7 day outlook North Platte(Andre Brooks)
7 day for Scottsbluff
7 day for Scottsbluff(Andre Brooks)

