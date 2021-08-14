Isolated strong storms Saturday night into Sunday in eastern regions

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - The area, mainly to the east, will have an isolated chance of severe weather Saturday evening into Sunday. This is due to a series of weak low pressure areas going over the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the region under a marginal to slight chance for severe weather Saturday into Sunday. Damaging winds, isolated hail, and heavy rainfall are all possible.

Storm Prediction Center has the area highlighted under a marginal to slight chance of severe weather (Saturday) (Andre Brooks)

Storm Prediction Center has portions of the area under a marginal risk for severe weather(Sunday) (Andre Brooks)

Going into the beginning part of the work week, we will see a rebound of temperatures region wide with highs in the low to upper 90s. But, by late next week, the area will be seeing a significant cooldown with some scattered thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

7 day outlook North Platte (Andre Brooks)

7 day for Scottsbluff (Andre Brooks)

