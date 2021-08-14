Advertisement

NH committee taps company to manage fiber optic network

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRISTOL, N.H. (AP) — A county broadband committee in New Hampshire has selected a company to design, build and manage a 350-mile fiber optic backbone network that will be built in the next year.

The Grafton County Broadband Committee said the project will cost between $25 million and $30 million. It picked eX2 Technology of Nebraska for the project.

The company will also operate and fundraise for the network.

