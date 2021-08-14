Pigskin Preview: Brady

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Brady Eagles are looking to turn things around in the 2021 season. The team went 1-7 last season, but they are hoping to come out strong against Pleasanton in their home opener. To prepare Head Coach Andy Seamann says they’re getting back to the basics.

“Just taking it one day at a time. We’re just focused on fundamentals just trying to get better everyday,” says Seamann.

Seamann is excited for the fact that the team will have a lot of experienced players returning this year. He says between the core group of veteran players he has returning and the work the team has put in over the summer he believes they have what it takes to have a more successful season.

“We return five starters this year. So we’ve got the experience just trying to get better with our technique and working hard in the weight room like we did all summer long,” explains Seamann.

There will be some position changes this year for the Eagles. Dillon Miller will be moving to running back and Blake Lusk will now be at fullback. Coach Seamann is looking to Miller to help bring more speed and to Lusk to help bring more size in hopes of improving the run game this season.

“Dillon Miller right now is moving to running back he was a state qualifier and a placer in the 200 last year so he’s bringing more speed not quite as much size as last year, but he’s bringing more speed. So we’re just doing some more things getting him the ball and he’s gonna get a lot more touches than last year. Blake Lusk is moving to fullback possibly to fill in that bigger role size that we need back there and so far I think they’re both doing a good job,” Seamann says.

When asked what were the biggest things he wanted to see his team improve on this season there was one thing Coach Seamann kept keying on, that is Leadership. He is looking for his starters and upperclassmen to step up and be more vocal leaders this season. Not only is he looking for more vocal leaders, Seamann is also looking for leadership on the defensive side of the ball.

“Our leadership has to step up where we can consistently play good football be able to stop the run through four quarters not just one quarter,” Seamann explains.

Brady kicks off their season at home against Pleasanton on August 27th.

