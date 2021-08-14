Pigskin Preview: Wallace Wildcats

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last season marked a much anticipated return to varsity football for the Wallace Wildcats. The team performed well, even appearing in a playoff game, in their first season adjusting to the nuances of six man play.

“The biggest difference from eight man football is all the running. We spent a lot of time in the gym during the summer because if you’re not in shape for six man, it’s going to be a long, long night for you,” said Senior Quarterback Kolton Hager.

Hager and his teammates won’t have to wait long for a chance to make all of their off-season training pay off. Wallace kicks off the season at home against an opponent that bested them twice last season.

“The first game is against Potter-Dix...We’re really excited to play them, but there’s a lot of work to be done between now and then,” said Head Coach Eric Miller.

As is often the case, all eyes will be on the quarterbacks when the Coyotes and Wildcats square off at 3:00 PM two weeks from now.

“We have to come out ready, they have an incredible quarterback...I know him personally so getting to play against him is a good feeling. Our job is to come out with intensity, contain him, and take care of business,” added Hager of the looming showdown.

While the Seniors have set lofty goals for themselves this season, the team is enjoying the moment and grateful for the opportunity to be representing their community once again.

“You’ll never see them lay down in a game, they’re going to fight the whole time beginning to end. Those couple years off really hurt the community and the kids but now that football is back, we’re doing all we can to make the community proud,” concluded Coach Miller.

It’s an awesome feeling being able to go out and wear Wallace across your chest and represent your high school and your town.

The Wildcats have set high goals for the season. (justin thompson)

