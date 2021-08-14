Spotty Rain Chances this weekend...

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Seasonally warm temperatures with periodic storm chance will characterize the weekend weather over the Greather Nebraska area. The current weather pattern makes pinpointing timing and location of thunderstorms difficult as a series of subtle disturbances run through the region on the northwest flow of winds above us. Any isolated showesr that develop could still linger in Southwest Nebraska early in the day Saturday before another wave evolving out of the Black Hills brings addition storm chances from the Northwest Panhandle through the soutwest part of the state Saturday afternoon and evening. A few storms producing damaging winds or large hail cannot be ruled out.

Scattered thunderstorms over Western Nebraska late afternoon into evening. (KNOP)

A storm or two over Western Nebraska in the afternoon and evening could produce large hail and damaging winds. (KNOP)

Tempereratures will be warmer in the Panhandle climbing into the 90s with upper 80s over the Sandhills.

Warmer readings will be in the Panhandle and extreme southwest. (KNOP)

Comparable temperatures are expected Sunday with more sunshine and only slight chances for thunderstorms. Early next week the lower 90s return to most of the Greater Nebraska area before a more potent storm system impacts the back half of the week. More widespread coverage of thunderstorm will be possible Wednesday into Thurssday scouring out the heat. By Friday, afternoon highs will take on a more ‘autumn’ feel as the thermometer stalls in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

