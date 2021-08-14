Advertisement

A weekend of local music, Music on the Bricks

5th Annual Music on the Bricks Weekend
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Aug. 13, 2021
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a weekend of local music by local musicians and it is happening Friday and Saturday in North Platte’s Canteen District downtown on the bricks. Doors opening at 7 p.m. at the Espresso Shop for night one of the event on Friday night.

It’s $5 at the door. Drinks and snacks are being made available at the counter for purchase.

Organizer of the event George Lauby is looking forward the the weekend. It’s the fifth annual Music on the Bricks.

On Friday night the music starts at 7:30 p.m. First it’s music by Skylar Faith and then Kim Baxter with Fred Schlickbernd is performing.

On Saturday night you’ll enjoy music by Straw Bone, Baxter Bond, Top Shelf Country, and Jack and the Pros. Again, the fee is $5 for entry, but the Saturday event is happening outdoors downtown. Music starts at 6 p.m. for the Saturday event with food, games for kids and adults, and of course, music.

