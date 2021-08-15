Advertisement

North Platte Runners help to raise money for trails

Jim Whitaker Memorial run
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This morning the North Platte Running community laced up their running shoes for the Jim Whitaker Memorial Run. Runners had the option of running a 5K or a 10K this morning. This run was in honor of former North Platte Mayor Jim Whitaker who was a pioneer for running in the North Platte Community. Vice President of North Platte Trails Network Shae Caldwell says not only was Mayor Whitaker passionate about running he was also passionate about having trails in the community.

Not only was this run in honor of former Mayor Whitaker, but it was also helping to raise money for the completion of the State Farm section of trails. Caldwell says they are really close to reaching their goal of completing the trail.

“We are really close to our goal and we’re hoping these couple events will push us over the edge to be able to get that trail installed hopefully be the end of this year potentially into next year,” says Caldwell.

Although the purpose of this race was to raise money for the State Farm Trail, Caldwell says the North Platte Trails Network’s overall goal is to have as many safe trails in the North Platte Community as possible for kids and families to enjoy.

“We will be working on more trails in the future it’s our goal to make sure that families and kids have safe ways to get around this community using other forms of transportation,” explains Caldwell.

