Pigskin Preview: Mullen

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Up in Mullen the Broncos are getting ready to start their 2021 season. Last year the Broncos finished second in districts to Garden County. With that being their only loss in district play they are looking to get some revenge this season, and they are in good shape to do it as they are returning seven players on each side of the ball. Head Coach Wade Marsh is excited for all the returning talent that he has this season.

“If we can stay healthy we feel like we’ve got 12, 13 guys that we can play and keep some guys fresh and rotate get everybody in the game and so that’s kinda what we’re going with but we’ve definitely seen the guys that were working in the weight room ,” says Marsh.

The Broncos attended a team camp this summer to help them prepare for the season. Coach Marsh feels like the skills that they learned there have helped set the tone for the season. It also showed the coaching staff where strengths and weaknesses were within the team.

“We went to team camp this summer and we feel like that kinda put us ahead of where we usually are but we need to get better everyday so when game days roll around we can play our best. Then we have a chance to build on that and just get better and better as the season goes on,” explains Marsh.

Coach Marsh is looking for his defense to step up in a big way this season, he believes that will be a key part in their success. He is also looking the team to not only play with high intensity, but also get off the bus with that same intensity. Coach Marsh says that is an area where they struggled last year.

“I want them to come out and be physical you know play as one and be physical. I’ve felt the last couple years especially on defense we’ve had some games where we let people have too many yards and score too many points and it seems like a lot of eight man games are going that way where it’s 50-70 scores and stuff like that and there’s nothing wrong with a 20-24 point eight man game those are the fun ones to watch and fun to play in. So, ya know we wanna be physical and fast to the ball and be the ones being the aggressors,” Marsh says.

Senior Tailback and Middle Linebacker Spencer Denaeyer says his message to the team this year is “All grit, No quit.” In his final season as a Bronco Denaeyer is trying to develop a hard working team culture.

“I wanna bring a lot of mental toughness to this team we kinda lacked that last year we didn’t get off the bus right sometimes I just wanna bring grit and toughness and a lot of fire,” explains Denaeyer.

Much like Denaeyer, Junior Quarterback and Outside Linebacker Clayton Moore is looking to encourage his team to work hard and treat every practice as if it were a game.

“We just need to come everyday to practice, work hard day in day out and when Fridays come around we’ll be ready to go,” Moore says.

Mullen opens their season on the 27th against Sandhills-Thedford.

