American Burying Beetle research underway

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The American Burying Beetle is an endangered species and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission want to make sure it is protected.

Research is currently underway in the Loess Canyon’s south of Brady where for the past week, biologists have set up traps to catch and release the endangered species.

“There’s records going back to at least to the 1800′s that the American Burying Beetle was found all over the eastern US and many different habitats types throughout the 1900′s, I guess it slowly disappeared for many of those locations now there’s only a handful of states mostly on the Great Plains where it’s found,” said Andrew Moore, Pheasants Forever and Nebraska Games and Parks Commission Biologist.

It’s research that’s long been in place even before the R-Line Project became a topic of discussion.

“I’m glad we still have them here, I think it’s important to keep species around because you never know what role they serve in the ecosystem or even human importance what importance they might have,” Moore said. “It’s unfortunate that their range has been drastically reduced, but we know through science, hard work and dedication we can also restore these species.”

The research is typically done every year during the middle of August because the weather is still warm and the beetles are still active.

