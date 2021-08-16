Candlelight vigil in North Platte for young murder victim

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Sunday over 50 people gathered in Cody Park near the river for a candlelight vigil and balloon release.

Many in attendance saying they came together to comfort one another and share how 23-year old Geoffery Allen touched their lives.

Allen died in Denver on Thursday morning. He was taken to Denver by life flight on Wednesday after local law enforcement officers found him severely beaten in North Platte.

