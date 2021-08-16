Advertisement

Hot Monday ahead with a cooldown and rain later in the week

By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - After a warm Sunday, the area will continue to warm in temperatures Monday. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to upper 90s region wide, with plentiful sunshine.

High temperatures for Monday
High temperatures for Monday(Andre Brooks)

During the later part of the week, there will be a cooldown, but at a cost. There will be a new low pressure system with a quasi-stationary cold front in the area. This will cause a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day Thursday through Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

7 day outlook North Platte
7 day outlook North Platte(Andre Brooks)
7 day Scottsbluff
7 day Scottsbluff(Andre Brooks)

After Saturday, a warmup is expected with highs climbing up into the upper 80s to low 90s with partly cloudy conditions.

