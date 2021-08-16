Huskers Ranked No. 5 in AVCA Preseason Poll

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team was tabbed No. 5 in the 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll released Monday.

Texas will open the year as the preseason No. 1-ranked team. Wisconsin, Kentucky, Washington and NU round out the top five. It marks the seventh straight year Nebraska has been a preseason top-five pick.

The Huskers finished the 2020-21 campaign with a record of 16-3 (14-2 Big Ten) and reached an NCAA regional final. NU was ranked sixth in the final poll of 2020-21 and returns five starters and its libero, with three All-Americans in Nicklin Hames, Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun.

Nebraska’s 30-match regular-season schedule features 11 matches against teams ranked in the top 25 and four ranked in the top 10.

The Huskers open the 2021 season Aug. 27-28 with the Husker Invitational, welcoming Tulsa, Colgate and Kansas State to the Devaney Center. The annual Red/White Scrimmage is this Saturday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Devaney Center.

2021 AVCA PRESEASON COACHES POLL

1. Texas

2. Wisconsin

3. Kentucky

4. Washington

5. Nebraska

6. Florida

7. Minnesota

8. Purdue

9. Pittsburgh

10. Baylor

11. Ohio State

12. Penn State

13. Louisville

14. Oregon

15. BYU

16. Western Kentucky

17. UCLA

18. Washington State

19. Utah

20. San Diego

21. Stanford

22. Pepperdine

23. Rice

24. Georgia Tech

25. Notre Dame

