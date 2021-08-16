Advertisement

Madison Middle School placed on lockout due to potential threat Monday

Madison Middle School was placed on lockout Monday morning due to potential threat.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Madison Middle School was placed on lockout for a short time Monday morning due to a potential threat, according to the North Platte Police Department.

Public Information Officer Matt Elder said police responded to a report of an assault on the 1500 Block of West 9th Street around 10 a.m. Officers made contact with the victim who reported being assaulted and struck on the head with an object. The suspect was able to flee on foot before law enforcement arrived on scene.

Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other. However, the suspect’s name is not being released at this time as police are still looking for him.

Due to the proximity to Madison Middle School, the school was placed in a lockout. Police said there was never any direct threat to Madison Middle School and the lockout was done out of an abundance of caution.

The lockout was lifted shortly after it was initiated.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.

The North Platte Police Department would like to thank the North Platte Public School District, as well as the faculty, staff, and students at Madison Middle School for their cooperation during this time.

