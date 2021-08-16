Schools impacted by standoff in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Public Schools announced Monday that the ongoing law enforcement situation over near 18th and 2nd Avenue has forced the schools to enter secure status.

That means it will affect KPS transportation, dismissal procedures, and afterschool programming.

Bryant, Central, Bright Futures, and the KPS Administration Offices remain in a SECURE status.

1. There will be no KPS busing transportation to or from Bryant, Central, or Bright Futures. Parents should pick them up at their school.

2. Kids will not be allowed to walk home today from Bryant, Central, and Bright Futures.

3. Parents will need to walk up and check their kids out of school today.

4. There will be no KCLC at Bryant or Central after school today.

5. There will be police at Bryant, Central, and Bright Futures schools to help with security.

KPS thanks parents for their understanding and cooperation while they maintain a safe and secure school environment.

