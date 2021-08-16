Tuesday Forecast: Hazy sunshine and hot and into Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Summer vacation may be done for a lot of the local kids, but Mother Nature still has summer on her mind as temperatures are forecast to be quite hot over the next several days before some cooler and wetter weather is expected later this week.

The forecast as we head into the day on Tuesday remains fairly quiet as the weather pattern remains stagnant. Look for mainly clear skies overnight tonight and into the day on Tuesday. Hazy sunshine is then forecast for Tuesday as wildfire smoke drifts through the area. Otherwise we should just look for more hot and humid weather across the state.

Mainly clear, but hazy conditions are expected into the day on Tuesday. (KNOP)

Temperatures into Tuesday morning are forecast to fall to the upper 50s to mid 60s across western Nebraska - fairly seasonal for mid-August across the area. By the afternoon, you’ll need to keep the A/C running as temperatures should range from the upper 80s to the lower 100s across western Nebraska. For North Platte, we should see afternoon highs settle into the mid 90s. Dew points in the lower to middle 60s will give us at least slightly humid conditions and could send heat index values a few degrees higher than our actual air temperatures. The one good news is that we should at least see a bit of a breeze on Tuesday as south winds could be a bit breezy at 10 to 20 MPH with some gusts between 20 and 30 MPH possible.

Low temperatures into Tuesday morning should fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s for most of western Nebraska. (KNOP)

High temperatures on Tuesday should reach the low 90s to the lower 100s. (KNOP)

The longer range forecast keeps the hot weather around for Wednesday before we start trending a bit cooler. An upper level trough is forecast to swing through the Plains which should drive a cold front through the area towards the middle and end of this week. As that front pushes through the area, we’ll see our best chances for rain on Thursday, Thursday night, and into the day on Friday. Temperatures behind the front should be a bit more comfortable with highs in the lower and middle 80s for Friday and Saturday before we rebound to the upper 80s and low 90s by Sunday and Monday. We’ll also continue to hold on to some small rain chances through the weekend and into early next week.

Temperatures hold in the mid to upper 90s over the next few days before temperatures trend cooler later this week. (KNOP)

