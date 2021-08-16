Advertisement

World War II “Diamond Lil” brings tangible history to North Platte

Tours happening Tuesday
Diamond Lil in North Platte
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A World War II B24 bomber made it’s way to North Platte Monday and will be on display until Tuesday for the public to tour.

“Diamond Lil” is the 25th made of 18,000 B24s and just one of two that is still soaring the skies. The historical plane was not active in wartime due to a training issue in 1941, but still testifies the history Of the bombers.

An additional plane, B29 was also supposed to be on display in North Platte this week but did not make the trip due to an engine failure.

To take an up close look at “Diamond Lil” while she’s in town at the North Platte-Lee Bird Regional Airport, it costs $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets to ride the plane are sold out.

The plane is on tour, and the pilot circled North Platte as a destination.

