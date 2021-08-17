B-24 Liberator tours and rides

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday saw a major piece of American history come to the North Platte-Lee Bird Regional Airport. A World War II-era B-24 Liberator, nicknamed “Diamond Lil,” was available for patrons to tour and even ride.

The bomber is making a tour around Nebraska and beyond showcasing a true phenomenon of wartime technology.

“So we do 30-35 stops a year. Generally once a week. Sometimes like now, we do two in a week. When we come in, we fly this airplane everywhere. Some people think we bus it to wherever and then we tow the plane and then we assemble it when we get there. That’s not what happens. We actually fly the aircraft in.”

Diamond Lil never saw action in World War II, but it does have an incredible story that is truely one-of-a-kind.

“This is a very unique airplane. This is one of the very first B-24′s that was built. it was actually the 25th aircraft that was built out of over 18,000. It was destined to go to England in the early batch. However, it never made it overseas. It was in a training accident back in 1941 and thereafter changed its destiny. So it went then back to the factory to be repaired and they decided rather than use it as a bomber, to take the bombay doors off of it and use it as a transport aircraft during the war by the factory to move people and parts between the five different plants that built the B-24′s.”

People from across the land made the trip to see Diamond Lil up close. Some even have a personal connection to B-24′s like this one.

“In 1941, my parents were farmers in Iowa and they decided to go out and help with the war effort. So we moved to San Diego and she and he worked in Consolidated Aircraft when they built the B-24′s. And this was my mother’s apron when she was working there. Her name was Dolly, so she was ‘Dolly the Riveter’ instead of Rosie the Riveter. I’m very proud of both of them.”

“My father was a World War Two veteran in the Army Air Corps. Served five years in the second world war. Was a flight instructor at Gowen Air Field in Boise, Idaho along with Jimmy Stewart. My father was assigned to India and North Africa and flew 25 missions in the height of the Ploesti Raids, bombing the Romanian oil fields and ball bearing factories.”

A B-29 bomber named “Fifi” was also supposed to make the trip, but couldn’t due to mechanical issues. Both Diamond Lil and Fifi will be in Scottsbluff from Friday until Sunday with tickets to tour and ride them still available. Click here for more information and to see future dates and locations for tours.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.