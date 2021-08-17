Former Husker visits Memorial Stadium to kick off fifth annual Big Red Fundraiser

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A former Husker and the voice of the Huskers visited Memorial Stadium to kick off the fifth annual Big Red Friday fundraiser. Jeremiah Sirles and Greg Sharpe helped to unveil this year’s Husker flag design.

Sirles and Sharpe were joined by the Longoria Family, who have recently stayed at Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha, as well as representatives from McDonald’s and RMHC in Omaha.

This event and the flag were designed to spread awareness for Big Red Friday on Aug. 27, when Huskers fans can visit any McDonald’s restaurant across the state of Nebraska to purchase a personal-sized Huskers flag in support of RMHC in Omaha.

All proceeds from Big Red Friday will stay local, benefitting RMHC families across Nebraska.

