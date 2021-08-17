Advertisement

Former Husker visits Memorial Stadium to kick off fifth annual Big Red Fundraiser

Special Event on Aug. 16 kicks off “Big Red Friday” Season to raise funds for RMHC in Omaha; All money raised will stay local across Nebraska
A former Husker and the voice of the Huskers visited Memorial Stadium to kick off the fifth...
A former Husker and the voice of the Huskers visited Memorial Stadium to kick off the fifth annual Big Red Friday fundraiser.(Abi White)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A former Husker and the voice of the Huskers visited Memorial Stadium to kick off the fifth annual Big Red Friday fundraiser. Jeremiah Sirles and Greg Sharpe helped to unveil this year’s Husker flag design.

Sirles and Sharpe were joined by the Longoria Family, who have recently stayed at Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha, as well as representatives from McDonald’s and RMHC in Omaha.

A former Husker and the voice of the Huskers visited Memorial Stadium to kick off the fifth...
A former Husker and the voice of the Huskers visited Memorial Stadium to kick off the fifth annual Big Red Friday fundraiser.(Abi White)
A former Husker and the voice of the Huskers visited Memorial Stadium to kick off the fifth...
A former Husker and the voice of the Huskers visited Memorial Stadium to kick off the fifth annual Big Red Friday fundraiser.(Abi White)

This event and the flag were designed to spread awareness for Big Red Friday on Aug. 27, when Huskers fans can visit any McDonald’s restaurant across the state of Nebraska to purchase a personal-sized Huskers flag in support of RMHC in Omaha.

All proceeds from Big Red Friday will stay local, benefitting RMHC families across Nebraska.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Nunes says they delayed their wedding during the pandemic. Then, after years of trying,...
Hospital staff throws wedding for couple right before their baby was born
Madison Middle School was placed on lockout Monday morning due to potential threat.
Madison Middle School placed on lockout due to potential threat Monday
Geoffery Allen
Mom of murder victim speaks out
A car window with writing remembering Geoffrey Allen.
Candlelight vigil in North Platte for young murder victim
The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is searching fro 33-year-old Jeffrey Smith in a shooting...
UPDATE: Standoff comes to an end

Latest News

A student sitting at lunch with their North Platte High School badge.
NPPSD students return to in-person learning
High temperatures on Tuesday should reach the low 90s to the lower 100s.
Tuesday Forecast: Hazy sunshine and hot into Tuesday
NPPSD students return to in-person learning
NPPSD students return to in-person learning
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan