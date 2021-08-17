Advertisement

Nebraska politicians react to situation in Afghanistan

People who helped U.S. troops and diplomats in Afghanistan are terrified they'll be targeted by...
People who helped U.S. troops and diplomats in Afghanistan are terrified they'll be targeted by the Taliban after Kabul's fall.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Several Nebraska politicians gave their thoughts on the Taliban’s recent control of Afghanistan, as well as the Biden Administration’s evacuation plan for refugee’s in the country.

Following an offensive across Afghanistan which saw several cities fall without a fight, thousands have hurried to their airports, desperate to escape the country.

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse said that he believed red tape would prevent individuals from getting to Kuwait and away from the Taliban.

“Damn the red tape, and get people on planes to safety right now. We can get folks out of hell and into Kuwait where we have the capacity to sort them out. The Biden Administration is making our people show paperwork to get evacuated, but those papers are a death sentence if the Taliban finds them. The Taliban has check points around the Kabul airport, women and children are begging for their lives outside the wire, and the Biden Administration is worried about getting the right paperwork notarized. It’s morally repugnant. President Biden needs to eliminate all red tape and let our troops load families onto planes. Move! Run an airlift around the clock.”

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer criticized Biden’s evacuation plan, calling many aspects of the plan inexcusable.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Middle School was placed on lockout Monday morning due to potential threat.
Madison Middle School placed on lockout due to potential threat Monday
Jeff Nunes says they delayed their wedding during the pandemic. Then, after years of trying,...
Hospital staff throws wedding for couple right before their baby was born
Police stand off in Kearney
Suspect dead following hours long standoff
A car window with writing remembering Geoffrey Allen.
Candlelight vigil in North Platte for young murder victim
Geoffery Allen
Mom of murder victim speaks out

Latest News

B-24 Liberator tours and rides
NDCS facility takes steps to protect COVID positive inmates
Highs by Wednesday afternoon are forecast to sit in the low 90s to lower 100s.
Wednesday Forecast: Rinse and repeat with more hot, hazy weather
NPPD decarbonization plan
NPPD decarbonization plan