Nebraska politicians react to situation in Afghanistan

Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Several Nebraska politicians gave their thoughts on the Taliban’s recent control of Afghanistan, as well as the Biden Administration’s evacuation plan for refugee’s in the country.
U.S. Senator Ben Sasse said that he believed red tape would prevent individuals from getting to Kuwait and away from the Taliban.
“Damn the red tape, and get people on planes to safety right now. We can get folks out of hell and into Kuwait where we have the capacity to sort them out. The Biden Administration is making our people show paperwork to get evacuated, but those papers are a death sentence if the Taliban finds them. The Taliban has check points around the Kabul airport, women and children are begging for their lives outside the wire, and the Biden Administration is worried about getting the right paperwork notarized. It’s morally repugnant. President Biden needs to eliminate all red tape and let our troops load families onto planes. Move! Run an airlift around the clock.”
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer criticized Biden’s evacuation plan, calling many aspects of the plan inexcusable.