Nebraska Public Power District takes public comment on decarbonization

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska Public Power District officials are touring the state to get input on how to reduce the carbon footprint. The forum is one of five being held throughout the state.

The forum held at Mid-Plains Community College is also the third stop on the tour.

The utility’s company has been on the decarbonization path for the past two decades - going from 29 percent to 45 percent carbon free in 2020. The goal is to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Around 120 people attended Monday’s forum.

Similar forums will be held in Scottsbluff on Tuesday and Wednesday in Kearney.

The public has until September 1st to participate on on their online survey. Click here https://www.nppd.com/powering-nebraska/powering-our-future to take the survey.

