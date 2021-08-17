NPPSD students return to in-person learning

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Last year, remote learning and social distancing caused many students to miss out on the perks of being in high school. With fewer restrictions this upcoming school year, students throughout the North Platte Public School District are eager about the opportunities ahead. On Aug. 16, North Platte High welcomed the class of 2025.

“I am excited about all the classes and extracurricular activities,” said North Platte High Freshman Lily Eisenrish. “I am interested in agriculture and FFA. I worked with athletic trainers back in middle school, so I am interested in that as well.”

The previous year brought many challenges for students and staff members. However, this school year, many are excited about their learning opportunities and personal growth.

“I felt like with COVID-19 we were really hands-off, and it felt like we were in a bubble,” said Ashley Weirkmister North Platte High English Teacher. “This year, kids are going to be able to collaborate more and work together.”

“North Platte has a unique positive culture,” said Scott Siegel North Platte High Principal. “There is a lot of pride in the school, whether it is the elementary or the high school. People want North Platte to be something great, and the schools are happy to be a part of that.”

