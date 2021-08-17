Wednesday Forecast: Rinse and repeat with more hot, hazy weather

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nothing really changes as we head into the day on Wednesday as the weather pattern remains largely unchanged. Rain chances will arrive for Thursday and Friday with some cooler weather in the forecast for later this week.

For tonight, mostly clear skies are expected across the area with dry conditions set to continue. South winds will remain a bit breezy at 10 to 20 MPH with more breezy south winds expected for Wednesday with some gusts up to 30 MPH possible at times. Into Wednesday, more hazy sunshine is on tap across western Nebraska, though most of the smoke should remain in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere as opposed to seeing near-surface smoke that could reduce visibility.

Mainly sunny skies are expected for Wednesday, though hazy conditions are expected to continue. (KNOP)

Temperatures into Wednesday morning should remain quite mild with morning lows in the mid and upper 60s for western Nebraska. Look for more hot weather by Wednesday afternoon with temperatures reaching well into the 90s with more triple digit heat possible for parts of northern, northwestern, and far western parts of the state.

Morning lows should fall to mid 60s for most of the state. (KNOP)

Highs by Wednesday afternoon are forecast to sit in the low 90s to lower 100s. (KNOP)

Temperatures on Tuesday should remain above average with a high in the lower 90s for North Platte, but into Thursday evening, a cold front is forecast to push through the area which will bring cooler temperatures behind the front for Friday and Saturday. It will also bring our best chances for rain over the next week into the day on Thursday, Thursday night with rain chances lingering into Friday. Some severe storms will be possible as longer range models are predicting a line of storms along the front initiating to our west before that line sweeps across the state through Thursday night. Some beneficial rain looks to be possible with this line of storms as some areas across western Nebraska could see between 0.50″ to 1.50″ of rain.

Temperatures look to fall to the lower and middle 80s behind the front for and Saturday with mainly sunny skies and generally dry weather. Temperatures quickly rebound back to the lower 90s for Sunday and into early next week with mainly dry weather expected.

Temperatures hold in the 90s through Thursday with slightly cooler weather for Friday and Saturday. (KNOP)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.